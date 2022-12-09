Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading Up 8.1%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

Featured Articles

