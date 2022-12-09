Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 10,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 78,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.