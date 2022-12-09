SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.