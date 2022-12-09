SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Bruce J. Spohler Buys 59,400 Shares of Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SLR Investment Price Performance
SLR Investment stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
