SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Bruce J. Spohler Buys 59,400 Shares of Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

