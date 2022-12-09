Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414.03 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $414.03 million and $119,763.61 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00505939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.63 or 0.30241463 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

