Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 2.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

