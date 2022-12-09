Smart Portfolios LLC Has $294,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

