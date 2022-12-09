Smart Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 267,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

