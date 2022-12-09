Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 9,006 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $42.75 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

