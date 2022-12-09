Smart Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 16.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

