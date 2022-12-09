SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Down 1.3%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 2,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Stories

