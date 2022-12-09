Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.74

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.74 ($23.94) and traded as high as €22.90 ($24.11). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.75 ($23.95), with a volume of 3,544,327 shares traded.

GLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.74.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

