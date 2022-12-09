Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.74

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.74 ($23.94) and traded as high as €22.90 ($24.11). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.75 ($23.95), with a volume of 3,544,327 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.74.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.