Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 0.9%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Several research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $353,000.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
