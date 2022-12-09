Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 0.9%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $353,000.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

