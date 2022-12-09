SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $315.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.