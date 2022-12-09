Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $168.01 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.01 million and $6.97 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00239022 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800049 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.