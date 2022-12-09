Sourceless (STR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144.02

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.59 million and $144.02 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00240988 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798059 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.