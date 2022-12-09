Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

SDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Insiders have sold a total of 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540 in the last ninety days.

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.88. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.04.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

