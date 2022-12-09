SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,032 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

