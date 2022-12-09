Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$82.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.21 million. Spire Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.82.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 365,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,119. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
