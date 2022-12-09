Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$82.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.21 million. Spire Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.82.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 365,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,119. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

