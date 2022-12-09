Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.20 million-$616.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.06 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 373,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

