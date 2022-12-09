Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.38 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

