STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.