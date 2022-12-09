Starname 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,812.56 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Starname has a total market cap of $500,318.84 and $2,812.56 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.