Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $79.92 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.92 million and $8.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240763 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02296686 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,310,702.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

