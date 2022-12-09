Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 4.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 64,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 32,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 price target (down from C$3.52) on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

