Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 8th (BATS, DGE, DWS, GLEN, KO, LHA, RAPT, SAP, VNA, VOD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 8th:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

was given a €34.00 ($35.79) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €26.50 ($27.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.25 ($5.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €95.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

