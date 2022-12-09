StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.