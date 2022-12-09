StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.