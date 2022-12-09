StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.