StockNews.com Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.33. 4,332,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $59,785,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 426,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

