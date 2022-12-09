StockNews.com Downgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.44.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 6.9 %

SIVB stock opened at $222.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.