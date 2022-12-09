StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 1.9 %

Mannatech stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.