StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Stock Up 1.9 %
Mannatech stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
