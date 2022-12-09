StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

