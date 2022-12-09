StockNews.com Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Buy

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,584. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.