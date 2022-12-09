Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $68.15 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $68.15 million and $6.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.29 or 0.07432358 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035658 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078092 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057140 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009982 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024834 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,842,257 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
