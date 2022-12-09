Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $250,819.66 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $158.78 or 0.00924803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 176.23010787 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $320,450.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

