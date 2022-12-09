Strike Market Capitalization Tops $39.44 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $39.44 million and $872,030.32 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.33 or 0.00065717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,479,294 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

