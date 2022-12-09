Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Stryker Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $247.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

