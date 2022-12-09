Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $151,003.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 45.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $151,003.00 and $262.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 44.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085078 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $57.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

