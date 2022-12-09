Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$78.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.39 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 12,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

