Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

