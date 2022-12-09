Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHO. Citigroup increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 1,851,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

