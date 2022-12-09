Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.3 %

SRDX opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Insider Activity

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

