sUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.55 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. sUSD has a total market cap of $49.81 million and $16.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.15 or 0.30192118 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,690,437 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

