Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.46 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $47.46 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,942,994,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,516,308,953 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

