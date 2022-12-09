Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.21 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $48.21 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,947,440,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,053,479 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

