Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSREY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Swiss Re Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

