Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$23.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.13.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

(Get Rating)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.