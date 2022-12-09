Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

