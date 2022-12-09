Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $54.97

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.97, but opened at $56.89. Sylvamo shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth $764,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,262,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 125.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

