Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $18.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

